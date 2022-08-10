Canandaigua National Corp Has $394,000 Stock Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 592 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 880.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 1.8 %

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $160,020.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,093,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

FCNCA stock traded up $14.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $818.34. 1,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,660. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $689.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $698.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $598.01 and a 52 week high of $947.71.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $16.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.77 by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.33 million. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 68.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 3.37%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

