Canandaigua National Corp Makes New Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of SPG traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.57. The company had a trading volume of 29,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,418. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.49. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.06 and a 1 year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPG. Compass Point lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.07.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

