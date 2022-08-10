Canandaigua National Corp Purchases 1,669 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,833,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,267,000 after purchasing an additional 135,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marriott International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,859,000 after purchasing an additional 609,192 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Marriott International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,494,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,124,000 after purchasing an additional 548,671 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,535,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,740,000 after acquiring an additional 32,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,760,000 after acquiring an additional 113,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Marriott International to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.15.

Marriott International Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ MAR traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $161.99. 24,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,439,825. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.86 and its 200-day moving average is $162.87. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.58 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.63.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.