Canandaigua National Corp Sells 1,235 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Canandaigua National Corp decreased its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Baxter International by 252.8% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Baxter International from $82.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Baxter International from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Baxter International from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.29.

Baxter International Stock Performance

NYSE BAX traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $59.93. The stock had a trading volume of 64,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.31. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.49 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The company has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.61.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 58.00%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Further Reading

