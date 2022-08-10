Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Announces Earnings Results

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS.
Canoo Trading Down 13.5 %
NYSE:GOEV opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.40. Canoo has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.16.
In related news, major shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $8,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,293,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,101,523.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,613,253 shares of company stock valued at $10,655,376. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOEV shares. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price objective on Canoo from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital cut shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Canoo from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.
Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.
