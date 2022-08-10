Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Announces Earnings Results

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS.

Canoo Trading Down 13.5 %

NYSE:GOEV opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.40. Canoo has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Transactions at Canoo

In related news, major shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $8,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,293,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,101,523.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,613,253 shares of company stock valued at $10,655,376. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Canoo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOEV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Canoo by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 18,241 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canoo by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 186,366 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Canoo by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,378,000 after acquiring an additional 75,583 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Canoo by 29.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,650,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,150,000 after buying an additional 832,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOEV shares. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price objective on Canoo from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital cut shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Canoo from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

