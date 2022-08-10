Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Posts Earnings Results

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS.

Canoo Stock Down 13.5 %

Shares of GOEV stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.41. 13,240,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,587,556. Canoo has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $13.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Canoo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOEV shares. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on shares of Canoo from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Canoo from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Canoo

In related news, major shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $8,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,293,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,101,523.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 2,613,253 shares of company stock worth $10,655,376 over the last 90 days. 21.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Canoo by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Canoo by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Canoo by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Canoo during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canoo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.