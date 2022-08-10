Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Up 10%

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.98 and last traded at $2.97. 93,411 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,047,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CGC. BMO Capital Markets lowered Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on Canopy Growth to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.51.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 7.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.02.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($4.95). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 558.27%. The company had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,878,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,715,000 after buying an additional 273,778 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,052,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,111,000 after buying an additional 586,900 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 147.8% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,081,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,774,000 after buying an additional 1,241,381 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,709,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,921,000 after purchasing an additional 353,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 12.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,049,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 118,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

