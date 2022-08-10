Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Rating) shares were down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 15,540 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 58,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Canstar Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$11.99 million and a P/E ratio of -5.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.19.

Canstar Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canstar Resources Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Golden Baie project that comprises 62,275 hectares along the southeastern margin of the Dunnage tectonic zone, west of the Day Cove Thrust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canstar Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canstar Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.