Capita (LON:CPI) Price Target Cut to GBX 28 by Analysts at Citigroup

Capita (LON:CPI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from GBX 29 ($0.35) to GBX 28 ($0.34) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.60) target price on shares of Capita in a research note on Monday.

Get Capita alerts:

Capita Trading Down 0.6 %

CPI stock traded down GBX 0.14 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 25.38 ($0.31). The company had a trading volume of 3,464,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,328,153. The stock has a market cap of £427.40 million and a PE ratio of 195.20. Capita has a one year low of GBX 19.89 ($0.24) and a one year high of GBX 55.98 ($0.68). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 26.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.12.

About Capita

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.