Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 566.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.93.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 5.9 %

Capital One Financial stock traded up $6.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.67. The company had a trading volume of 107,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,486. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $98.54 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $1,325,893.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $397,499,762.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $1,325,893.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,499,762.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at $915,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,996 shares of company stock worth $8,873,322. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

