Capital One Financial Comments on Ovintiv Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Ovintiv in a report released on Thursday, August 4th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings of $9.06 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.21. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $9.97 per share.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.37). Ovintiv had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 61.17%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.05.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $47.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $63.30.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%.

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In related news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $1,144,244.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,269 shares in the company, valued at $6,918,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $1,144,244.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,918,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,785 shares of company stock worth $1,676,509 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Ovintiv by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Ovintiv by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.