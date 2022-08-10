Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-$2.45 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65 billion-$1.65 billion. Capri also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.85 EPS.

Capri Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.22. The stock had a trading volume of 54,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,512. Capri has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $72.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.07.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capri will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Capri announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CPRI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut Capri from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Capri by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 34,428 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter worth $333,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter worth $21,338,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Capri by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,182,000 after acquiring an additional 782,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.