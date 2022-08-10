Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,099 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,008 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,674,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,086,000 after acquiring an additional 17,736 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,013,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,154,000 after acquiring an additional 590,764 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,984,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,665,000 after acquiring an additional 27,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.
Cardinal Health Trading Up 1.1 %
Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.47. The stock had a trading volume of 40,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,992. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.78. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.86.
Cardinal Health Company Profile
Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.
