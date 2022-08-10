CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCO) to Issue $0.18 Monthly Dividend

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

CareCloud Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTBCO traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.35. 12,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,782. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.45.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.

