CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCO) to Issue $0.18 Monthly Dividend

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.
CareCloud Stock Performance
NASDAQ MTBCO traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.35. 12,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,782. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.45.
About CareCloud
