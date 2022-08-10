CareCloud, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:MTBCP)

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

CareCloud Stock Performance

CareCloud stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,261. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.21. CareCloud has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $30.45.

Get CareCloud alerts:

CareCloud Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.