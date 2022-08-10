CareCloud, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:MTBCP)

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.
CareCloud Stock Performance
CareCloud stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,261. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.21. CareCloud has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $30.45.
