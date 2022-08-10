CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stake Boosted by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in CarMax were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in CarMax by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in CarMax by 25.9% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,368,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 45.1% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarMax Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of KMX stock opened at $96.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.37 and a twelve month high of $155.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.06.

Insider Activity at CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,647,457.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,103 shares of company stock worth $3,445,847. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.89.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

