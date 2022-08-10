Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Stock Price Up 11.6%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) shares rose 11.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.59 and last traded at $9.56. Approximately 118,790 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,114,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 11.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 156.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 65.1% in the first quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 103,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 40,688 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 191.4% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 13,758 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 239.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

