CashHand Price Hits $0.0031 on Major Exchanges (CHND)

CashHand (CHND) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One CashHand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. CashHand has a total market capitalization of $5,331.84 and $4,722.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CashHand has traded 566.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CashHand alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003853 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00157940 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00009477 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CashHand Profile

CHND is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,727,270 coins. CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashHand is www.cashhand.info.

Buying and Selling CashHand

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashHand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CashHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CashHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.