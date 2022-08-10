CashHand Price Hits $0.0031 on Major Exchanges (CHND)

CashHand (CHND) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One CashHand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. CashHand has a total market capitalization of $5,331.84 and $4,722.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CashHand has traded 566.6% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003853 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00157940 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00009477 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000314 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000133 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000816 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000050 BTC.
CashHand Profile
CHND is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,727,270 coins. CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashHand is www.cashhand.info.
Buying and Selling CashHand
