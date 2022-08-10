Casper (CSPR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $24.97 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 9th. During the last week, Casper has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a market capitalization of $204.63 million and $24.97 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can now be bought for about $0.0359 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001595 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002226 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Casper Profile
Casper’s total supply is 11,063,607,001 coins and its circulating supply is 5,694,724,320 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network.
Casper Coin Trading
