Casper (CSPR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $24.97 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 9th. During the last week, Casper has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a market capitalization of $204.63 million and $24.97 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can now be bought for about $0.0359 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

Concordium (CCD) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000065 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 11,063,607,001 coins and its circulating supply is 5,694,724,320 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network.

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.