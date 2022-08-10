CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,050 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of CBIZ worth $10,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBZ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 304.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 10,995 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CBIZ by 4,024.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 923,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,119,000 after acquiring an additional 900,915 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,258,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBIZ

In other CBIZ news, insider Chris Spurio sold 32,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $1,475,619.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,135.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CBIZ news, insider Chris Spurio sold 32,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $1,475,619.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,135.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total transaction of $105,534.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,856.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,870,254. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Stock Performance

CBIZ Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:CBZ traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.13. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,218. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.31. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.38 and a 52-week high of $46.42. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.72.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

