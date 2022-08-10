CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.98

CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.98 and last traded at $28.67, with a volume of 32679 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.51.
CBS Trading Down 2.0 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average is $33.47.
CBS Company Profile
CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CBS (CBS.A)
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
Receive News & Ratings for CBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.