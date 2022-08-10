CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in CDW were worth $10,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 42.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $14,396,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 132,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Price Performance

CDW stock traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.06. 3,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,030. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.92. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $152.15 and a 1 year high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.83.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.