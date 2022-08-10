Celer Network Market Capitalization Achieves $154.55 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 9th. One Celer Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a total market cap of $154.55 million and approximately $17.31 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,896.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004362 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00036824 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00127852 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00068473 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 coins. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

