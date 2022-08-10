Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Short Interest Update

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, an increase of 8,520.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of Cellnex Telecom stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $21.01. The stock had a trading volume of 163,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,946. Cellnex Telecom has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average of $22.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CLLNY. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €67.00 ($68.37) to €66.00 ($67.35) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €64.00 ($65.31) to €63.00 ($64.29) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Cellnex Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cellnex Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €65.00 ($66.33) to €66.00 ($67.35) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

