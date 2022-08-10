Celo Dollar (CUSD) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 10th. In the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $49.42 million and approximately $605,325.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo Dollar coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00004145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 coins and its circulating supply is 49,777,687 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money.

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

