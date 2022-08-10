Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.75- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CENTA. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $40.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.53. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $52.04.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

In other news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $305,244.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,520 shares in the company, valued at $4,742,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 244,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 11.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 466,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,035,000 after buying an additional 46,743 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at $540,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 175,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

