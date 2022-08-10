Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Century Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS.

Century Aluminum Stock Up 18.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CENX traded up $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.55. 3,511,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,503. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.31. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.27 million, a P/E ratio of -44.95 and a beta of 2.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CENX. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 1.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Century Aluminum by 31.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. 56.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Century Aluminum from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Century Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

