Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO) versus Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Critical Contrast

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO – Get Rating) and Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cerberus Cyber Sentinel and Bowman Consulting Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerberus Cyber Sentinel $15.14 million 27.32 -$39.15 million N/A N/A Bowman Consulting Group $149.97 million 1.28 $300,000.00 $0.02 725.36

Bowman Consulting Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cerberus Cyber Sentinel.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerberus Cyber Sentinel -206.79% -145.12% -111.65% Bowman Consulting Group 0.41% 2.66% 1.55%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.2% of Bowman Consulting Group shares are held by institutional investors. 65.9% of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.7% of Bowman Consulting Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel and Bowman Consulting Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerberus Cyber Sentinel 0 0 0 0 N/A Bowman Consulting Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Bowman Consulting Group has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 79.31%. Given Bowman Consulting Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bowman Consulting Group is more favorable than Cerberus Cyber Sentinel.

Summary

Bowman Consulting Group beats Cerberus Cyber Sentinel on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cerberus Cyber Sentinel

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation operates as a security services company in the United States. Its cybersecurity services include managed security, cybersecurity consulting, compliance auditing, vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, disaster recovery, and data backup solutions and cybersecurity training services, as well as security operations center set-up and consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals. The company also provides construction management services, including constructability review, value engineering, budgeting and cost estimating, interagency and utility coordination, onsite observation and report evaluation, public communication and outreach, and resident engineer services, as well as bid solicitation, documentation, and preparation services; and environmental consulting services consisting of wetlands and waters of the U.S. delineations, natural resources inventories, wildlife and vegetation surveys, threatened and endangered species surveys, endangered species conservation and management, wetland creation and enhancement design, NEPA documentation, section 404/401 permitting and compliance, NPDES permitting, and phase I environmental site assessment. In addition, it offers landscape architecture, land procurement and right-of-way acquisition, structural engineering, surveying and geospatial engineering, and transportation and water resources engineering services, as well as mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

