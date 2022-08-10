Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Certara’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Certara updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.43-$0.48 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.43-0.48 EPS.

Certara Stock Down 10.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT traded down $2.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.36. 1,944,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,473. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.49. Certara has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $45.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CERT. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Certara from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Certara presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Certara news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $191,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,468.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $28,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,958,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,219,841. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $191,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Certara by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 18.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Certara during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Certara by 8.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. 52.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

