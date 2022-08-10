Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.43-$0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $325.00 million-$335.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.09 million.

Certara Stock Down 5.3 %

CERT traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.84. The company had a trading volume of 570,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,539. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -285.38, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.01. Certara has a one year low of $16.17 and a one year high of $45.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Certara alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CERT has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Certara from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Insider Transactions at Certara

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $28,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,958,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,219,841. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $28,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,958,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,219,841. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $191,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Certara by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Certara in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Certara by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Certara in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Certara by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.