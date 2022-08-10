Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $22.84, but opened at $22.06. Certara shares last traded at $20.94, with a volume of 8,663 shares traded.

The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Certara from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Certara presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $28,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,958,939 shares in the company, valued at $683,219,841. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $28,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,958,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,219,841. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $191,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. EQT Fund Management S.a r.l. purchased a new position in Certara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $771,679,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Certara by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,200,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,859 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Certara by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,540,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,466,000 after buying an additional 1,034,482 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Certara during the second quarter worth about $18,944,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Certara by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,254,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,654,000 after buying an additional 856,959 shares in the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

