CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 32.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in CF Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in CF Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Price Performance

NYSE:CF traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.35. 56,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,816,551. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $113.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by ($0.04). CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.84.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.