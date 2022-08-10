Chainswap (ASAP) Trading 58.8% Higher This Week

Chainswap (ASAP) traded up 34.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Chainswap has a market capitalization of $728,357.76 and approximately $14,247.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chainswap has traded 58.8% higher against the dollar. One Chainswap coin can currently be bought for $0.0356 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chainswap alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,923.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00038741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00130532 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00065164 BTC.

Chainswap Coin Profile

Chainswap (CRYPTO:ASAP) is a coin. It was first traded on April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,470,334 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap.

Chainswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chainswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.