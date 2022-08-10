ChainX (PCX) Price Up 8.3% This Week

ChainX (PCX) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for $0.78 or 0.00003286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ChainX has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. ChainX has a total market cap of $9.72 million and approximately $866,301.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00040410 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00014792 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 12,505,375 coins. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org.

Buying and Selling ChainX

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

