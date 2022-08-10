Chapman Investment Management LLC Sells 262 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Chapman Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,707 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Visa comprises 5.3% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,335,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 21.4% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 13.2% during the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Visa stock traded up $3.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,979,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.47. The company has a market capitalization of $404.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $241.34.

Visa Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.64.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.