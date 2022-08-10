Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) is Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 84.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International makes up about 0.7% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded up $9.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,086. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.22 and a 200-day moving average of $259.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.37 and a 12-month high of $460.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,815.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $350.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.00.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.