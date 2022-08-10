Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.70-$10.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.86 billion-$3.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.01 billion.

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $9.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,086. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.87. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $203.37 and a 52 week high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.02%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $336.00.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,815.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

