Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Hits New 52-Week High at $206.61

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $206.61 and last traded at $205.19, with a volume of 3413 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $201.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $225.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Chart Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $203.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.60.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of Chart Industries

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 16.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,272,000 after purchasing an additional 609,148 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 22.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,444,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,763,000 after purchasing an additional 269,051 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,389,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,627,000 after purchasing an additional 31,808 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after purchasing an additional 517,951 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 6.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,127,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,688,000 after purchasing an additional 69,149 shares during the period.

About Chart Industries

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.