Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

Chartwell Retirement Residences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.