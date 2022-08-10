Check-Cap Ltd. – Series C (NASDAQ:CHEKZ) Short Interest Up 250.0% in July

Check-Cap Ltd. – Series C (NASDAQ:CHEKZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Check-Cap Ltd. – Series C Stock Up 19.8 %

Shares of CHEKZ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. 360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,256. Check-Cap Ltd. – Series C has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06.

