Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 290.9% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CSSEP stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.20. 5,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,135. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.25. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $28.40.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2031 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

Institutional Trading of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CSSEP Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

(Get Rating)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.