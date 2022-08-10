Chiliz (CHZ) Achieves Market Cap of $918.04 Million

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Chiliz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000640 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chiliz has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chiliz has a market cap of $918.04 million and $128.57 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chiliz Profile

CHZ is a coin. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,387,493 coins. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com.

Chiliz Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

