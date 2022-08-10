Chimpion Tops 1-Day Volume of $116,767.00 (BNANA)

Chimpion (BNANA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Chimpion coin can currently be bought for about $1.26 or 0.00005518 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Chimpion has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Chimpion has a total market cap of $39.94 million and approximately $116,767.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,815.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00037058 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00128612 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00064732 BTC.

About Chimpion

Chimpion (BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io.

Buying and Selling Chimpion

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

