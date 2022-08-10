China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 425,600 shares, an increase of 1,008.3% from the July 15th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 133.0 days.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CHPXF remained flat at $2.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.61. China Pacific Insurance has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $3.25.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services.

