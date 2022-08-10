Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.61), Fidelity Earnings reports. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 180.48% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%.

Chinook Therapeutics Price Performance

KDNY stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.49. The stock had a trading volume of 740,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.46. Chinook Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $21.11.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chinook Therapeutics

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $90,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,897 shares in the company, valued at $106,676.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chinook Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 19,852 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $760,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on KDNY shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

About Chinook Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.