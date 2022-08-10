CI Financial (CIXX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $500.33 million during the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 40.37%. On average, analysts expect CI Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CIXX stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. CI Financial has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $24.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1391 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in CI Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in CI Financial by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in CI Financial by 64.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 42,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CI Financial by 28.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 24,506 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIXX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC dropped their price target on CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CI Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.93.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

