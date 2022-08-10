CIBC Cuts Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target to C$15.00

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by CIBC from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$20.25 price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.78.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.32. The company had a trading volume of 163,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,401. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$11.50 and a 52 week high of C$18.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.60.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

