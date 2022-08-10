CIBC Trims Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Target Price to C$18.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.03% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cormark raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.25.

Shares of FRU stock traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$13.95. The company had a trading volume of 967,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.30. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$8.15 and a twelve month high of C$17.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.26.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

