Cidel Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,598 shares during the quarter. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $35,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,801,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,429,000 after acquiring an additional 109,980 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,743,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,064,000 after acquiring an additional 19,946 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,711,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,044,000 after buying an additional 69,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,551,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,231,000 after purchasing an additional 95,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,544,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,544,000 after purchasing an additional 244,032 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RBA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

NYSE RBA traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $70.69. 71,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,832. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.18. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.25.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $393.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.15 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 27.06%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

