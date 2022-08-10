Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $23.02 Million Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,684 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $23,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth $639,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth $1,450,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Sanofi by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY traded down $4.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.01. The company had a trading volume of 303,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $111.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.04. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $58.10.

SNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Sanofi from €121.00 ($123.47) to €127.00 ($129.59) in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sanofi from €110.00 ($112.24) to €112.00 ($114.29) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.14.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

